MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A guided tour of a natural prairie will take place this week in Jackson County.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Hamilton Prairie, 288th Avenue in rural Maquoketa.
Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation staff will discuss the area, which has been managed as a local biological preserve for 34 years and is home to a unique and diverse set of native plants.
Participants should wear good walking shoes. Long pants are recommended.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.