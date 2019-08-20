A new program aims to recognize Galena restaurants with environmentally friendly practices.
The Galena Country Green Designation Committee has launched its Green Restaurant Certification program. It will give restaurants a special designation if they meet the criteria of implementing a certain level of sustainability practices.
Restaurants that earn the designation will receive an ornamental piece of fabric that can be displayed on their storefront and an online insignia that can be placed on websites.
The deadline for applying for the designation is Aug. 30. Businesses can apply at www.visitgalena.org/green-library/.