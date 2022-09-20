The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved numerous requests separating farmstead homes from farmland, which the board and zoning experts say reflect national trends of skyrocketing farm prices and land consolidation.
At the county board’s Monday, Sept. 12, meeting, Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham approved five requests to rezone properties under houses and/or agricultural production-related buildings from A-1, for production, to A-2, a residential designation separate from production. Supervisor Harley Pothoff was out of town last week and not at the meeting.
According to county zoning officer Tammy Henry, these requests fit the requirements for a property to be rezoned into A-2.
“The typical (change from) A-1 to A-2 has been to separate the land that fits a small amount of acreage,” she said of a request regarding a 1.65-acre farmstead near Epworth. “This is the appropriate zoning for this, to separate the house out and maintain keeping the rest of the property as agricultural land. It doesn’t create any new homes. There’s no changes to the area’s use. We’re just separating the property for the sale.”
Dave Schneider, of Schneider Surveying, surveys most properties the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors considers for rezoning. He explained more about why the owners had made the request.
“They were made an offer by the neighbors to purchase their entire farm,” he said. “But (they) did not want to move out of their house. He’s going to continue to live there, continue to work with the livestock that the purchasers of the land are housing on their farm.”
Another property near Graf belonged to a large-acreage producer who had begun selling off housing attached to production lands, according to Schneider.
Supervisor Ann McDonough took this request as a sign of the times.
“I understand that this is not changing the way that the neighborhood looks,” she said. “But it seems to me that we’re seeing a shift of some kind, where agricultural land is being moved to larger landholders. Then these farm homes are cut off into their one acre with miscellaneous buildings. I’m aware that this is an ‘appropriate’ use for A-2.”
Schneider agreed McDonough had correctly identified the trend.
“What we’re seeing is, with the price of this land out here right now, the little guy and the young guy are pretty much done farming, except as a hobby,” he said. “It’s set up only for the big operators. The producers of the equipment are not looking to deal with people like me who farm 250 acres. They’re looking for people who farm thousands of acres and buy large pieces of new equipment. Same thing with the seed dealers. They don’t want to deal with hundreds of little operators. They want to deal with single big operators.”
Schneider said he expects the trend to continue, due to rising farmland prices.
“You’re going to see smaller acreages (rezoned) because when you start taking 300-acre farms and putting a $20,000-per-acre number on them, you’re talking about $6 million,” he said.
Wayne Kramer, president of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, said he would not comment on the rezoning without looking into the specific requests himself.
While both supervisors acknowledged the trend of larger producers acquiring property previously operated by small, family farm operations, they also said these rezoning requests may be the best option left to them.
“The main purpose of that is often the preservation of a home in an ag setting or the creation of a home in an ag setting,” Wickham said after the meeting. “It’s serving the people who own those properties very well. It’s giving them the ability to separate the home component to the ag component. That preserves the valuable farmland but gives the opportunity to retain that home. A lot of the smaller farms, there’s not a new farmer coming in saying ‘I’ll buy the farmhouse and the 300 acres,’ not at the prices we’re talking per acre.”
Schneider agreed with that assessment.
“This land is getting priced out of small and young farmers’ price range,” he said. “In my mind, this is the only way to keep these homes in the area, to keep people in these communities.”
Wickham also said the high price tag for farmland does come with some tax benefits unapparent to most.
“Although the price of the land used to be, say, $8,000 and has now doubled to, say, $16,000,” he said. “The taxation is not doubled, it’s based on production. Ag land is not taxed on the value. The house is.”
The Board of Supervisors also approved rezoning 86.15 acres northwest of Asbury from R-1 Rural Residential to R-2 Single-Family Residential for the development of a subdivision in a way that Henry said is better for preventing soil runoff.
They also approved a plat of 28.14 acres that Henry said would stay in agricultural use for some time, but that was eventually the next phase of the Oakland Farms subdivision.
