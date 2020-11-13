One person was injured Wednesday in a rear-end crash in Dubuque.
Ruby C. Coba, 17, of Dubuque, was not transported by ambulance to a hospital but “will be seeking medical treatment” for neck pain, according to a police department crash report.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Dodge Street near the University Avenue Extension. The report states that vehicles driven by Coba and Morgan M. Kliebenstein, 34, of Darlington, Wis., were both eastbound on Dodge. While Coba was stopped in traffic, Kliebenstein’s vehicle struck Coba’s vehicle from behind.
Kliebenstein was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.