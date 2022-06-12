Christian Castro and Tara Aulwes as claims representatives.
Dacotah Lowrance, Blake Duncan, Benjamin Sloan, Chantal Moore, Cassidy Loffa, Adrianna Geisler, Marisa Russell, Holly McFadden and Hailey Tabag as client service representatives.
Judy Dean and Matthew Peiffer as service representatives.
Luke Strub as a benefit analyst.
Hanna Oberbroeckling as a marketing coordinator.
Cael Wyatt as an account administrator.
MidWestOne Bank announced hiring:
Dan Flynn as vice president and trust officer for the Dubuque office.
Erin Wickre as the trust administration officer for the Dubuque office.
HTLF announced hiring:
Zach Little as project manager.
Katrina Pflieger as loan reporting specialist . •
McCullough Creative received the Gold Addy Award from American Advertising Federation for its customized media kit. The kit has won awards at the local and District 9 levels for the federation, and the Gold Addy is recognized as one of the most difficult creative awards to receive. •
Sue Ellis joined Presentation Lantern Center as education director. While working in this role, she will help pair adult immigrants studying English and citizenship with volunteer tutors and help the pairs with English-language and citizenship learning materials.
Katie Rash joined Origin Design as a civil engineering designer. In this role, she will prepare detailed drawings, exhibits, reports and specifications, assist with regulatory agency permit applications and conduct studies for municipal engineering projects.
