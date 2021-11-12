Rich Billmeyer stood on his prosthetic legs and told the audience at Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Dubuque that he would do his military service all over again.
“As veterans, we acquire a fair number of scars. We have physical scars, mental scars and scars of loss,” Billmeyer said. “Just like the uniform I once wore, I now wear my scars with honor. They were the price to pay for freedom.”
Billmeyer, of Epworth, Iowa, served as the principal speaker during the ceremony, held by Dubuque American Legion Post 6 at Mystique Community Ice Center on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Billmeyer grew up in the Sherrill, Iowa, area and graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School. He enlisted as a U.S. Army Reservist in 2004.
“I was a combat engineer for eight years,” he said. “They had us do route clearance in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
Billmeyer’s role was to search for improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, which were often buried along roads.
“My first deployment was in Iraq,” he said. “The first year in Iraq, we found about 130 IEDs. We did about 110 or so combat missions — mostly at night. Every once in a while, (the IEDs) found us. I was blown up three times in Iraq. Our vehicles were blast-proof … ish. I was blown up twice in Afghanistan, and the last time I lost my legs. I was out of the vehicle, doing a little field clearance.”
That blast occurred in July 2011.
“I thought I would be home in six months,” Billmeyer said of his injuries. “I thought I would get out of the hospital, they’d throw some (prosthetic) legs on me, and I would be done. It didn’t turn out that way.”
Billmeyer required extensive physical therapy to relearn how to walk with his prosthetic legs.
“I spent a year and a half down in Texas,” he said. “My wife, Tracy, and our kids moved down there.”
Billmeyer said he gained strength from other service members rehabilitating from their injuries in Texas.
“We helped each other,” he said. “We worked out together, and we felt pain together. And there was a lot of pain.
“I did rehab every day for a year and a half. Every day, I saw people down there who made me glad to only have the injuries I had. I only had 10 surgeries. I met people who had 45.”
Billmeyer said Veterans Day has taken on special meaning in the years since his service.
“To me, Veterans Day is about family — my family, of course, who helped me through everything, and the families of the people I served with,” he said. “Veterans Day is also about the people we protect — the men, women and children of the United States.”
Tom Walsh, commander of Post 6, said it is important to continue to honor veterans and their sacrifices.
Walsh was a crew member on the USS Forrestal in July 1967 off the coast of Vietnam, when a rocket on one of the aircraft carrier’s F-4B Phantom II aircraft inadvertently fired, striking the external field tank of a fully armed A-4E Skyhawk bomber. The ensuing disaster claimed the lives of 134 people and wounded another 161.
“On Veterans Day, I think about all of the guys I lost on that ship,” Walsh said.
A group of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School students were among the people attending Thursday’s ceremony.
Rebecca Bergfeld, an eighth-grader who serves as the school’s student council president, said she was attending her first ceremony to honor veterans and their sacrifices.
“I can’t even begin to understand what they have sacrificed,” she said.