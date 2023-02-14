A new interactive map allows renters in Dubuque to view how their home’s energy efficiency stacks up against other city residences as well as contribute their own data.
The City of Dubuque partnered with RentLab, a social benefit corporation that rates properties on utility cost burden and sustainability, for a project that allows renters to gauge the energy cost burden of their home and make decisions about moving to a new address.
“This is all about transparency,” said Jacqui Bauer, CEO of RentLab. “It’s all about increasing tenants’ understanding of the assets in the rentals they’re looking at.”
High utility bills contribute to the housing cost burden experienced by some Dubuque residents. Nearly three-quarters of households making less than $35,000 per year pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs, according to U.S Census Bureau data.
RentLab scores a residence’s energy efficiency out of 4 using data collected by city housing inspectors on features such as a household’s heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning equipment; windows; water heater; and lightbulbs. The average score of a city residence with the current data set is a 2.4.
The scoring system was developed by city housing inspectors as a simplified method to assess energy efficiency so renters potentially could input the data themselves at some point.
“These are the big items that affect energy efficiency, and they’re also easy to identify for the average person,” said city housing inspector Shane Hoeper.
Most of the current energy efficiency data comes from city housing inspectors, but residents can contribute data on the size of their homes and what utilities they pay in hopes of bettering the web tool in the long run.
Bauer said she hopes enough residents input their February energy bills so RentLab can gauge how cold weather and recent increases in utility costs have impacted residents.
The web tool also includes an accessibility measure that pulls data on factors such as walkability and access to transit. A Smart Living Score ranks factors such as access to recycling and greenspace, but that tool was delivering skewed results last week due to an error where missing values were being interpreted as zeroes, Bauer said.
Bauer said the quality of the data will improve as more city inspection data is added and as residents contribute information.
Bauer said about 4,000 of the approximately 8,700 renter-occupied homes in Dubuque had current inspections data available. Hoeper said he expected it to take three years for the web tool’s database to be fully populated.
Officials hope the data tool will encourage landlords to make improvements to their buildings and lower energy costs.
“What we want to do is help the landlords,” Bauer said. “What we hope will happen is, we can help people decide where to put their money first.”
Dubuque Area Landlords Association President Jerry Maro did not respond to requests for comment.
