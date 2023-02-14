A new interactive map allows renters in Dubuque to view how their home’s energy efficiency stacks up against other city residences as well as contribute their own data.

The City of Dubuque partnered with RentLab, a social benefit corporation that rates properties on utility cost burden and sustainability, for a project that allows renters to gauge the energy cost burden of their home and make decisions about moving to a new address.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.