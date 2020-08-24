News in your town

Local students return to campus for new, socially distant school year

Cuba City receives $16,1000 grant in support of Presidential Plaza project

Webinar on Iowa ag issues set for Tuesday

Dubuque movie theater plans to reopen this week

Red Cross offers emergency financial assistance in wake of derecho

Search resumes for man who fell into Mississippi River at Dubuque

Police: Man assaults neighbor in parking lot of Dubuque business

4 more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, 3 in Jones County in 24 hours

Stretch of Jo Daviess County road to be closed for construction

Short stretch of Dubuque's Main Street closed this week

2 injured, including 1 officer, in apartment fire in Darlington

People who make a difference: Platteville couple supplies fresh produce to local pantry, residents

Dubuque official takes municipal post in Wisconsin

Biz Buzz: Auto dealer settles into site; new eatery in Dubuque; crafting option in Galena; archery range eyes 4-D

House arrests, with monitoring, to return as option in Dubuque County

Dubuque County radio system to officially switch over in November

Jones County small businessman to challenge incumbent state senator in November

Dubuque Community Schools announces 2-hour early release

Authorities pause search for man who fell into Mississippi River at Dubuque

Area marinas offer outdoor entertainment options during COVID-19 summer

Dubuque Community Schools announces 2-hour early release

Stretch of Jo Daviess County road to be closed for construction

Short stretch of Dubuque's Main Street closed this week

Dubuque official takes municipal post in Wisconsin

UPDATE: 2 injured, including 1 officer, in apartment fire in Darlington

Nine additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

UPDATE: Authorities pause search for man who fell into Mississippi River at Dubuque

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

President's list: Simpson

Dubuque County, city home values increase as demand continues to rise

Politics: Candidates chart local path in race for Iowa House 57

Dubuque County Conservation receives draft long term planning document

Looking for greener grass

Local law enforcement reports

Grant County to test storm sirens

Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for shooting woman during Grant County standoff

Dubuque church food giveaway offers groceries, encouragement to long line of cars

Dubuque casino's parent company donates $50,000 to derecho relief efforts

Sheriff's department: Low-flying crop planes to be in area

Diversified Dubuque-based company celebrates 150th anniversary

3 new principals take the helm of Dubuque County schools

20 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Dubuque County

Inside the newsroom: How the TH uncovered continuing COVID-19 data issues