SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. Follow paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience ghost hunting.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Petrifying Perlers, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. For ages kindergarten and up.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Dubuque’s Memory Café, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Adulting 101: Healthy Relationships, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn about identifying practical ways to foster healthy relationships (friendly, business or romantic). For ages 16 and older.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. The cost is $35. Registration required.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
visual ARTS
Thursday
Family Movie, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Will features popcorn and Disney’s new live-action film, “Aladdin.” Rated PG and it runs 2 hours, 9 minutes.
LEARNING
Today
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. For those who have questions about your smartphone or tablet.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh in; 8:40 p.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
East Central Intergovernmental Association Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m., East Central Intergovernmental Association, 7600 Commerce Park, conference room. Details: Gail, 563-690-5710.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Stonehill Annual Benefit Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. To support the expansion of Stonehill’s Assisi Village to include Assisted Living with Memory Care. Make reservations at www.stonehilldbq.com/AnnualDinner or call 563-557-7180.
Thursday
The Millwork Night Market, 5 p.m., Millwork District, Ninth and Jackson streets. An evening farmers market focusing on local food, art and music, while featuring local and regional breweries.
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Fresh, made-from-scratch pizza. Dine-in or carry-out. Proceeds to benefit Eagles Club Community Fund.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Twisted Stitchers, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A monthly social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting/sewing/crochet/cross-stitch project to work on. Be prepared to share ideas and tips on your best crafting style.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Thursday
Audubon Society, EB Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. 5:30 p.m. board meeting; 7 p.m. public program.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn will be available.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court. Doors open at 6 and bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.