STITZER, Wis. — Emergency responders rescued a man trapped in a grain bin Monday morning in Grant County, and he was released from the hospital Monday afternoon.
Authorities responded to a farm on Grandview Road near Stitzer at about 8:30 a.m., according to county Emergency Management Director Steve Braun.
Rescue crews determined that 71-year-old David Reiter was buried to his chest inside a grain bin that was filled with shelled corn.
Rescuers used a device called a cofferdam to free Reiter.
“It’s a device that surrounds the person in the grain, then we vacuum out the grain inside the cofferdam and that frees the person,” Braun said.
About 75 members of fire departments and tactical rescue teams from Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties responded to the scene, Braun said.
The rescue operation took about two hours.
“We work together as a region to address these types of rescues, and today was a good example of why that approach is so successful,” Braun said. “We had people from all over the region who were trained and equipped to handle it.”
Reiter, who was conscious and alert, was transported to UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison. A hospital spokesperson said he was treated and discharged Monday afternoon.