MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Regional Medical Center’s Parents as Teachers program seeks donations of items such as new clothing and toys, gas and food gift cards, hygiene products and money.

The program provides support and education to help improve children’s language, intellectual, social and motor skill development.

Donations can be dropped off at Regional Medical Center, East Office Building, 613 W. Main St., in Manchester. Donations also can be made at regmedctr.org/donate.

For more information, call 563-927-7551 or visit regmedctr.org/pat.

