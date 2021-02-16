DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members recently approved the first incentives tied to a program created last year aimed at increasing new construction.
Qualifying newly constructed homes received a 100% tax rebate on the first $75,000 in assessed valuation.
Six owner-occupied, newly constructed houses within city limits were granted the rebate this year. The six had a total of $2,956,000 in construction costs for an average of $492,666 per house.
Council members also approved applications for an 18-unit building with a construction cost of $1 million and a 30-unit building at $1.5 million. Multi-family operations operate on a different sliding scale under the ordinance.