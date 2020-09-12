Three downtown housing development projects were recently approved for city grant funding.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council approved $140,000 in grants for three rehabilitated housing projects as part of the city’s Downtown Rehabilitation Loan Program.
Ian Hatch, assistant economic development director for the city, said the three projects aligned with the city’s goal to increase affordable housing in downtown Dubuque.
“We are always trying to create more housing options,” Hatch said. “These projects help us work toward the city’s goals for more affordable units downtown.”
The three projects will each rehabilitate a downtown structure that has remained vacant for several years.
The largest project involves conversion of a former convent at 2887 Central Avenue into a nine-unit apartment complex. Jenna Manders, owner of the building, said the complex will be made up of two studio apartments, three one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom apartment. A local construction company will also be housed in the basement.
“It was a convent for the Holy Ghost Church, and it has been vacant for at least five years,” Manders said. “It’s going to be a pretty thorough renovation.”
The project is expected to be completed in six months. The city granted Manders $100,000 for housing development and facade improvements.
Another project located at 1575-1577 Washington Street saw the renovation of a previously vacant structure to create two two-bedroom apartments.
Gabriel Mozena, owner of the building, said work on the building is nearly completed, and both units have already been rented out.
“It was a complete gut job,” Mozena said. “It has all new floors and walls and kitchens. We’re super excited about it.”
The project received $20,000 from the city for housing development.
The final project is located at 441-443 Locust Street, which aims to create two new housing units from the current building.
Tony Pfohl, owner of the building, said apartments will be two-bedroom units with additional space for home offices. Renovation of the building began last October, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“It’s a building that has been vacant for 13 years,” Pfohl said. “It’s one of those projects that we’ve been trying to get to for a while, and we were able to budget for it this year.”
The project was approved to receive $20,000 from the city for housing development.