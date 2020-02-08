SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
2020 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival, noon, Washington Square, 700 Locust St. Sponsored by the Dubuque Museum of Art & the City of Dubuque.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Jeff Theisen, 6 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Jon Sendt 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mixed Emotions Band, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Ski Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
The Mountaintop, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Mystery Dinner Fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Golf & Country Club, 1010 20th St. Dinner by J&D Catering and dessert from First Avenue Bakery. Proceeds benefit the James Kennedy Public Library.
Sunday
Nate Jenkins, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“The Princess and the Pea,” 2 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Build a Fairy Tale, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. STEM fairy tale engineering. Stack a mattress tower, build a wolf-proof house and more. Every child receives a ticket to “The Princess and the Pea,” on Febr. 9. Registration required.
LEARNING
Sunday
Sunday Program — Fish Fry Experience, 1 p.m., EB Lyons Center at Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights, suite B. Dennis Weiss will show fish specimens and sampling of fried fish and how best to cook them. Free and open to the public.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St. lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Overeaters Anonymous Sunday Group, 6:30 p.m., Lakeview Lounge at Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Galena (Ill.) Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Prairie Ridge of Galena, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Build It, Together: An adult and child woodworking class, 9 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. A woodworking class where adults and children can build their choice of a bat house, birdhouse, or toolbox. Kids will learn to use tools properly and safely as they build a project to take home.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older to attend. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.