MANCHESTER, Iowa – The City of Manchester is transitioning to a new website that officials expect will be simpler to navigate while offering more features, including an app.
The domain name of Manchester-ia.org will remain the same. The goal is for the new website to go live this week.
The website also will integrate the city’s Laserfiche software, which gives residents the ability to research scanned historical city documents dating back to the 1850s by keyword search.
The city’s text notification system also will be integrated into the new website.
The website also includes an app that will be available for download for both iPhone and Android users.
