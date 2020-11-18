The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has begun preliminary discussions with local health care providers to plan a “field hospital” to hold overflow, should the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations overwhelm local facilities.
As of Monday afternoon — the most recent data from the Iowa Department of Public Health — 56 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19. But, Dubuque County hospitals often serve the entire tri-state region. At the same time, 32 Jones County residents, 17 Clayton County residents, 13 Jackson County residents and 12 Delaware County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Area hospitals say that the surge in hospitalizations has not yet overwhelmed their systems — in either physical capacity or staff capabilities.
“While the number of patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased dramatically in the past three weeks, straining our resources, we are still a ways away from reaching our full surge capacity,” wrote Kay Takes, president of MercyOne in eastern Iowa, on Tuesday. “The biggest challenge has been and will continue to be with staffing.”
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert reported Monday that hospitalizations had reached the point that she and other members of the incident command team had begun meeting with hospital leaders to plan for the worst-case scenario.
“Our main priority is and will be to maintain the hospitals’ operations within the hospitals’ walls,” Lambert told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. “We have all of the equipment there, all of the staff there. But, Public Health always wants to have a plan in place.”
This planning is still in its early phases. But, the first step is looking for a place, which has not yet been secured.
That was one concern voiced by Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough — who brought up and questioned Lambert about the plan — in a meeting Monday.
“We are seriously having conversations about a field hospital that could be a heated tent,” McDonough said. “When you describe things with floors and describe things that sound like we have a hospital somewhere waiting to be brushed off and opened — we don’t have that.”
Lambert explained Tuesday that any field hospital Dubuque County plans would not necessarily be in a tent, but that is an option. She said a field hospital recently set up in Milwaukee used that model.
“It could be a tent, an old Sears building, another structure of some sort,” she said.
The committee also is having to think about all of the logistics of such a site, from beds to IV poles to meal trays.
Chief among those considerations, though, would be staff, which is already a problem in the area’s health care system.
Chad Wolbers, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said his organization is facing the same staffing situation as MercyOne.
“Adequate staffing remains an issue for our system, with staff out with COVID-19 or isolating at home. Additionally, our staff is both physically and mentally exhausted,” he wrote in a statement. “They’ve been fighting this virus, and fighting for their patients, for eight months.”
That was also McDonough’s chief concern.
“At the end of the day, for any field hospital that we create, whether with tents and meal trays and IVs — there’s no staff,” she said. “There’s nobody to do the bedside work.”
In efforts to solve that, Lambert said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan is heading a second committee with representatives from the human resources departments of both UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
“We’re trying to find, in a pandemic, what requirements are needed for which person working — if it would be a paramedic or EMT, would they be able to do more care in a hospital setting than what they can normally,” Lambert said Monday. “We’re also looking at all of our colleges that have not only nursing students, but physical therapy, and OT and EMS/paramedic students that could be involved.”
Takes said that her hospital has also been reaching in every direction to help staff capability — contacting colleges, retired but still-certified providers, looking at offering child care, and more.
Lambert told supervisors that the staffing dilemma is one she is “losing sleep over.”
McDonough repeatedly asked for brutal honesty from Lambert, as the only way she saw to illustrate the gravity of the situation to the public.
“I’m not disappointed with our staff,” McDonough said. “We’re attempting heroic work. But if we don’t describe, for the public what we’re facing, then folks are less likely to understand why they can’t meet for Thanksgiving.”
The hospitals’ administrators, Lambert and McDonough all emphasized the need for the community to follow coronavirus mitigation measures.
Stacy Killian, administrator of the Visiting Nurse Association — Dubuque County’s contracted infectious disease wing — said that her organization is suffering staffing issues too, while beginning to take the county’s contact tracing back over officially from the IDPH. They have brought on an intern, are onboarding two new contract tracers and are looking for two new nurses. But, any support from IDPH is unlikely since, Killian said, their staffing levels have been hit as well.