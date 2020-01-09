LANCASTER, Wis. — A proposal in the Wisconsin Legislature could limit the power of municipalities to utilize special tax financing commonly used for economic development, prompting concern from local officials.
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson characterized the measure as the latest example of state “micromanagement” that could jeopardize low-income and senior housing projects across Wisconsin.
“It really seems like they are taking a sledgehammer to kill a fly because they are impacting hundreds of projects,” he said.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, who have not registered as co-sponsors of the bill, did not respond to requests seeking comment for this story.
The bill has support from both Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly.
Tax-increment financing is a method by which municipalities can divert tax dollars inside a designated district for a period of time to finance infrastructure projects or provide incentives to developers.
A provision of the bill that would prevent cities and villages from offering cash grants in excess of 20% of the total project costs within a TIF district — with some exceptions — drew criticism from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
“Oftentimes, in order to convince developers to redevelop an older area or older downtown takes some kind of bridge financing,” said Deputy Director Curt Witynski.
Carlson said the measure would have precluded a recent $5.2 million redevelopment project in Lancaster that broke ground in August.
The city provided a $168,000 cash grant to Madison-based developer Wisconsin Management Company for the purchase and renovation of Sunrise Valley Apartments, a 112-unit complex for low-income residents and seniors.
Because the city’s contribution was equivalent to the TIF district’s project cost, the project could not have proceeded under the proposed legislation, Carlson said.
“For smaller communities like Lancaster where we have very few financial resources to make these projects happen, it would have been virtually impossible for us to do this,” he said.
Multiple interest groups have registered in favor of the bill, including the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
Dan Rossmiller, WASB director of government relations, said the association supports a second provision in the bill that would require that the five-member review board that approves the initial creation of the TIF district vote unanimously in cases where the municipality desires to extend the TIF district’s life or territory.
Currently, only a majority vote from the body, which consists of representatives from the local school district, technical college district, county, city and the public, is required.
“It will ensure a meaningful voice for the school board in those decisions by requiring a unanimous vote,” Rossmiller said.
The bill was to have a public hearing at the capitol today, but it was canceled and has not been rescheduled.