PEOSTA, Iowa — In 2018, Chris Brewer started River City Logistics from the spare bedroom of his home in Sacramento, Calif.
Now, the freight brokerage business has about 30 employees and offices in Peosta and in Reno, Nev., that brought in nearly $30 million in gross revenue in 2021. A sister business, River City Transport, has a fleet of 10 trucks with five more on the way, and 11 employees.
“I want to be listed with some of the best, but I want to get there on my own terms,” said Brewer, the president of River City Logistics, who works out of the Peosta office.
River City Logistics has grown rapidly since its founding as the business has tapped into an in-demand market with a focus on providing a high level of service. As the business continues to grow, however, Brewer seeks to keep its origin and his mission in mind.
“The most important thing for me throughout this whole process has been to remain humble,” Brewer said. “... The greatest joy for me is giving people the tools and the platform to change their life and watching them do it.”
A different speed
River City Logistics’ Peosta office was abuzz with activity on a recent day.
The staff sat together in one large room in an office suite on Kapp Drive, their desks broken up into “pods” of customer sales representatives and brokers. Brewer has his desk out on the floor where he can see workers celebrate their successes. Music played in the background, as did sports on a TV mounted on the wall.
“We work a lot, but we are very loose with it,” Brewer said.
The freight brokerage serves as to connect manufacturers, shippers and farmers with River City Logistics’ network of trucking services to move goods from origin to distribution point. The business specializes in moving goods in the food and beverage and expedited mail sectors.
It’s a service that is particularly in demand amid both a shortage of truckers and rising demand to transport goods as more people make purchases online.
“We don’t necessarily associate ourselves as being the cheapest, but we are an upper-level service provider, and what I mean by that is, we do things at a little bit different speed with a little bit more clarity and communication to our clients,” Brewer said.
Arizona-based delivery service OnTrac is among River City Logistics’ clients. OnTrac makes use of River City Logistics’ services when the business needs additional trucking capacity, said OnTrac logistics specialist Al Stucker.
“I look at them as a critical piece to get the job done because if we have any surges, or it just may be a day-to-day issue where one of our vendors has fallen off the line, we know who to call, and that’s River City,” Stucker said.
A rapid rise
River City Logistics moved more than 12,000 shipments in 2021, bringing in just less than $30 million in revenue, Brewer said. That’s up from $11.2 million in 2020, $3.4 million in 2019 and $668,000 in 2018.
“We’ve hired 15 people in the last 12 months in the Peosta office, so it’s grown significantly,” he said. “We plan to hire another 10 to 12 people this year.”
After getting his start in the freight brokerage field, Brewer started River City Logistics in late 2018, bringing on business partner Joshua Greenbaum.
“It was nonstop, nonstop working, trying to figure out how to pay the bills while getting this thing up and running,” said Greenbaum, the business’ vice president.
At the time the business started, Brewer was living in California, where he grew up. In 2020, he made the move to Peosta with his wife, who is from Dubuque and whom he met when he was a student at Clarke University.
Brewer didn’t expect to expand River City Logistics in the tri-state area at the time, but he soon brought on friend Charlie Beckman, who helped grow the company.
Once River City Logistics landed a couple of Fortune 100 accounts, the business started to blow up.
The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic also gave the young business the chance to show its abilities.
“It created an equal playing field because at that point, the only thing that mattered was results,” Brewer said.
Beckman, River City Logistics procurement lead, said the business’ level of service helps set it apart.
“Just from getting the product from A to B, I know that nobody is doing it as consistently as we are, and that’s just from what we have in place,” he said.
Staying humble
Brewer prides himself on the culture that he and others seek to build at River City Logistics — one that focuses on success, but finding it the right way.
“We want to win, morally,” he said. “I don’t like the mentality (that) it’s win at all costs because I just don’t believe in that. I want to win, but I want to do it graceful and in the right way.”
Going forward, Brewer seeks to continue growing the business, with plans to move 15,000 shipments and bring in $50 million in revenue this year. He also wants to grow the Peosta office to 60 people by the end of 2024.
Eventually, he would like the office to have its own space, with both room for office workers and a mechanical shop for semis.
Brewer and his colleagues seek to remain humble about their success. Brewer said he grew up in a low-income family and that he sees being in his current position as a blessing
“I think at the end of the day, my vision for the business is to create an environment for people to come and use the platform and tools for them to change their lives,” he said.