The following notable action was taken by the Dubuque City Council on Monday.
FEDEX PUBLIC HEARING
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve setting a public hearing to enter into a development agreement with Setzer Properties DBQ, LLC for the sale of city-owned property.
Background: Setzer Properties DBQ is partnered with FedEx Ground Package System to construct a $22.5 million facility on Innovation Drive in the Dubuque Industrial Center West. Setzer seeks to purchase a 34-acre property from the city for $5.14 million, construct the new facility and lease it to FedEx.
The proposed development agreement does not come with any financial incentives from the city, though 50% of any needed road improvements to Chavenelle and Seippel roads would be covered by the city.
City documents state FedEx intends to add at least 10 new jobs as part of moving into the larger facility.
What’s next: The public hearing for the land sale is scheduled for Nov. 22. If the agreement is approved, Setzer would begin construction before the end of the year.
SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY GRANTS
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve $9,200 in Sustainable Dubuque grants for four sustainability projects.
Background: Since 2013, the city has used the Sustainable Dubuque Community Grant program to help fund sustainability initiatives in the city.
The council allocated $25,000 to the program for fiscal year 2022. The four recipients will receive grants ranging from $2,100 to $2,500. The recipients are Clarke University, Habitat for Humanity-Dubuque and Jackson counties, Dubuque Rescue Mission and Tri-State Volunteer Immigrant Appointment Transportation Service.
What’s next: A total of $15,800 remains in the grant program for the fiscal year, with the next round of funding scheduled for the spring.
GREYHOUND LEASE AGREEMENT
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing to move up the end date of the city’s lease agreement with Iowa Greyhound Association for the dog racing facility at Q Casino.
Background: The current lease agreement holds an end of Dec. 31, 2025. The proposed amendment would change that date to July 31, 2022. The amendment relates to the decision to soon end greyhound racing in Iowa, which was prompted by a shortage of available dogs stemming from the 2018 vote in Florida to end greyhound racing at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
Officials with Iowa Greyhound Park have announced 2022 would see a shortened greyhound season and be the last greyhound season in Iowa.
What’s next: The public hearing for the proposed lease agreement amendment is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1. Additionally, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, to discuss Iowa Greyhound Park and potentially approve a shortened season of fewer than 95 days.