GALENA, Ill. – The League of Women Voters Jo Daviess County will hold an altered fundraising garage sale event this weekend.
Recycle, Repurpose, Reuse will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13; at Turney House, 612 Spring St., Galena.
A social media post states that visitors are invited to browse the league’s collection of goods, baby items, to clothing, to kitchenware and more, and take what they can use.
Visitors will be asked to offer a donation to the league if they are able.
Event organizers state in the post that the event is meant to express the league’s gratitude to the community for continued support.