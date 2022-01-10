Sorry, an error occurred.
More than 150 athletes will compete in the 35th edition of the Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games, held today and Tuesday, Jan. 10-11, in the Dubuque area.
Athletes will compete in alpine and cross-country skiing at Sundown Mountain Resort, and snowshoe races at Camp Albrecht Acres, Sherrill, Iowa, according to a press release.
Skating events will not be held this year, according to Special Olympics Iowa spokeswoman Karen Whitman.
The 2021 in-person event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a virtual event was held instead.
An opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Grand River Center.
