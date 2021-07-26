After finding out Dubuque’s Mud Lake Park campground was in need of a helping hand, Rich Cornwall decided to take up the mantle.
Cornwall, of Dubuque, has spent the past four years volunteering as a campground host at Mud Lake. In multiple campgrounds in the tri-state area, volunteer campground hosts sell firewood, clean bathrooms and answer campers’ questions. In exchange for their time, volunteer hosts are provided a campsite.
“I like camping,” he said. “We noticed that the camp host (at Mud Lake) wasn’t out there anymore the last couple of times out there. I said I wouldn’t mind doing it, and they did a background check on me. That was all it took.”
While some hosts stay on campsites for weeks at a time, Cornwall said he tends to head to his site on Thursday or Friday every week and stay until Sunday. His 32-foot camper stays at Mud Lake from April to October.
Cornwall said his family often comes out camping to Mud Lake as well, and he enjoys getting the time to meet new people while volunteering. He also likes to plan fun activities for campers, such as a Fourth of July ice cream social or campground trick-or-treating in the fall.
“Once everybody’s out there, everybody watches over everybody’s kids, and they know they’re safe,” he said. “We’re pretty much like a family out there.”
While Mud Lake often sees a group of repeat campers over each season, Cornwall added that he met many new faces last year. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting summer plans, he said people were buying campers since there weren’t many other activities they could do.
Several state parks across the tri-states also have volunteer campground hosts to assist visitors throughout the summer. All do similar tasks such as cleaning bathrooms and fire rings, greeting guests and answering questions about the park.
However, the hosts at state parks typically stay on site for weeks at a time. Scott Dykstra, park ranger at Maquoketa Caves State Park, and Elli Lineburg, park manager at Bellevue State Park, both said their hosts typically stay on-site for the entire camping season.
Lineburg added that state parks seeking volunteer campground hosts list the opportunity on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website.
Park ranger Mark Brewer said volunteer hosts at Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wis., stay at the park for two weeks to a month before a new host is brought on. He said the park has a specific site that all hosts set up at during their stay.
“Some do more than others,” Brewer added about hosts’ tasks. “Some ask to do extra things because they want something to do. They’re actually on call to take questions from campers.”
Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston said the county has one volunteer campground host each at three campgrounds: Mud Lake, New Wine in Dyersville, Iowa, and Swiss Valley in Dubuque.
He added that Dubuque County Conservation looks for additional hosts in the winter, and those interested should inquire about open volunteer spots in January.
“It really helps us out a lot,” Preston said. “We stay more efficient and have more people.”
Christine Rolfes, of New Vienna, Iowa, said she and her husband, Mark, became volunteer hosts at New Wine Park campground this year. Like Cornwall, she said the couple typically stays at the park every weekend.
“We’ve had a camper for a few years, and we wanted to do it for the grandkids’ memories,” she said.
Rolfes said she enjoys getting to tell campers, especially out-of-state visitors, about the best places to go in the area. Some campers she met used their stay at New Wine Park to fill in Iowa on a U.S. map marking all the states they camped in, she said, and Rolfes enjoys listening to stories about their travels.
Getting to help New Wine campers during their stay and making new memories with her family remind Rolfes of her previous stays at the park.
“It’s where we used to go when we were younger,” she said. “It’s always been close and dear to my heart. Being older now, it means so much more. It’s a home away from home.”