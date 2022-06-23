Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand addressed Iowa Association of Counties Summer Conference attendees in Dubuque on Wednesday, where he touted the results of his Public Innovations and Efficiencies program.
The program — now in its second year — is an evolving checklist of ways local governments and other entities can save money. In an interview before his address, Sand said the program had been his top priority in seeking the office of state auditor, and establishing it is among his proudest accomplishments.
“I ran for state auditor to create the program,” he said. “I saw that the office had the ability to do something like this and wasn’t doing it.”
Sand provided a brief overview of how the program works.
“The whole idea is to say, ‘Hey, here are a bunch of best practices that you can do to save money,’” he said. “We ask entities to participate by telling us which ones they’re doing and which ones they aren’t. Then we have a PIE contest, where we give awards to the best-performing cities and counties, and best improved. And if anybody came up with a good idea that saves money, that’s a PIE recipe, which we like to put into the list of best practices.”
In the program’s first year, around 300 entities participated in the program. This year, Sand said that was up to more than 500. He said the number of best practices the average participant used also went up 25% from the first year.
The PIE program has also been used as a model by another state, according to Sand.
“It has been a real Iowa success story,” he said. “It is so good at saving taxpayer money that the state auditor of Mississippi, who is a Republican, has copied it. He is running around in Mississippi, with a PIE program, telling his heavily Republican state that he got it from a Democrat in Iowa.”
The Mississippi State Auditor’s Office has a designated PIE awards page on its website.
Elected in 2018, Sand, a Democrat, has also made headlines by finding that Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds misspent federal COIVD-19 pandemic relief funds on more than one occasion. In 2020, that finding led to Iowa having to repay the federal government $21 million Reynolds used to upgrade government software. Sand still insists Iowa should repay another $450,000 in federal money used for staff salaries.
On Wednesday, Sand stood by those concerns, but said some Iowans are blowing it out of proportion.
“The criticism that is warranted was the spending $21 million on WorkDay, which didn’t impact COVID and wasn’t compliant with CARES Act,” he said. “But the people out there saying ‘Lock her up’ are way off base. It’s not a criminal offense. She didn’t steal it for personal purposes. She spent it on something for the State of Iowa. But there are rules.”
Still, the Republican Party of Iowa insists Sand has used his office for partisan ends.
“Rob Sand has weaponized his office to go after his political opponents, plain and simple,” said Communications Director Kollin Crompton, in an email. “While Sand wants Iowans to believe he is taking the high road, in reality, they are tired of his clown show.”
Sand faces Republican Todd Halbur, an ousted Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division official, in the general election this fall. Halbur told the Telegraph Herald he had no comment on any of Sand’s statements Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.