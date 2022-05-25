Police said a woman was arrested for exposing herself at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.

Skye L. Kenniker, 30, of 651 Caledonia Place, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday at the center on charges of indecent exposure and interference with official acts.

Court documents state that Kenniker exposed herself while in the lobby of the center, then resisted arrest.

