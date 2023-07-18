Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A workshop to make blankets for pediatric patients will be held this week in Manchester.
The Project Linus workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Regional Medical Center, 709 W. Main St.
Members of the hospital auxiliary and other volunteers will make fleece-tie blankets.
All supplies will be provided. Children may participate if accompanied by an adult.
Call 563-927-7581 or email jody.hatfield@regmedctr.org to RSVP.
