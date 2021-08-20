U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley told University of Dubuque students Thursday that he supported businesses’ right to mandate staff vaccinations and that tackling medical and other misinformation online would take a bipartisan effort.
The longtime Republican Iowa senator visited the university to meet with students in the physician assistant master’s degree program. During the hourlong question-and-answer session with students and staff, several members of the 70-person crowd asked about possible next steps in the federal government’s response to COVID-19.
Grassley said policymakers have learned a lot since the pandemic started and that he did not think federal officials should be making blanket decisions.
“We’ve learned that this country’s population is so different from coast to coast and the interior, and we’re so geographically vast, that there’s been a conclusion to leave more of it to the governors or the states,” he said. “I don’t think I would go for a mandate from the federal government that everybody be vaccinated.
“I would say to people, ‘You need to be vaccinated. I’ve been vaccinated. I’ve had COVID. I don’t want to have it again. Take the necessary precautions.’”
Grassley also recalled a recent conversation with a constituent upset that her husband, after 30 years with his company, was told to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or lose his job.
“I said I think (the company) has the right to that,” he said. “According to every court decision so far, if your employer wants you to be vaccinated, you’ve got to be vaccinated. We as a Congress might not mandate vaccinations, but we’re not going to step in and say private industry can’t make their people be vaccinated.”
The constituent’s worries about the vaccines did not dissuade Grassley.
“Right now, I don’t think they’re legitimate concerns, except it does affect a small percentage of the people with complications from getting vaccines,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local, state and federal health authorities continue to vouch that the vaccines are safe and effective. Recently, about 200 health care providers representing 12 Dubuque County medical organizations issued a message in support of residents getting vaccinated.
On Thursday, physician assistant program assistant professor Tonya Kerker asked what Grassley could do to combat misinformation — especially medical — on social media.
“One of the most difficult things about being a health care provider today is dealing with the social media giants and misinformation,” she said. “I feel like I spend half my time talking to patients helping them sort out what’s real and what’s not.”
Grassley said the issue is so pronounced that many lawmakers are discussing it — but they remain divided on what should be done.
“It’s just coming to a head this Congress,” he said. “Some of it deals, from a conservative point of view, with censorship and, from a liberal point of view, just to take away the misinformation. We (also) have conservative and liberal groups of senators and congressmen who think you shouldn’t do anything. You have another conservative and liberal group, that I would probably fall into, that thinks you have to do something.”
Physician assistant student Darian Curry referenced Grassley’s opposition to a single-payer insurance system such as Medicare For All, relating problems that her grandparents have had.
“They’ve both been Medicare beneficiaries but have had to neglect a lot of their own medical needs out of financial necessity,” Curry said, recalling that they needed supplemental insurance for an operation and them not being able to afford hearing aids and dentures not covered by Medicare. “The current system is failing many seniors in this country, like my grandparents. So, I wonder how you plan to help the average Iowan senior who can’t afford the medical care that they need despite having those insurances.”
Grassley offered his leadership in 2003 to add prescription drug coverage under Medicare, where it had not been covered since the program’s creation in 1965, as proof that he could accept changing the federal programs.
“So, I’m open to looking at those things. Those are legitimate things to add into Medicare,” he said. “But we’ve got to get Republicans and Democrats — who are very difficult to get sat down on Medicare and Social Security — to work in a bipartisan way, with everything on the table — increases in taxes, some changes in benefits, you use your imagination.”
But Grassley said he opposed the federal government having much of a hand in health care in general, including single-payer programs. He said countries that have taken that path tend to ration health care to the detriment of elderly populations.
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, one of the Democrats running for Grassley’s seat in 2022, critiqued the senator’s record on health insurance.
“Senator Chuck Grassley has voted twelve times to roll back the Affordable Care Act, and to allow insurance companies to take away health care coverage of Iowans who have cancer, diabetes, or other pre-existing conditions,” she said in an emailed response. “If he had the chance, he’d do it again. Iowans deserve the truth and deserve better.”
Grassley has declined to announce until this fall whether he will run for re-election in 2022.