PEOSTA, Iowa — As snow continues accumulating across the tri-state area, county conservation staffs have seen more people strapping on snowshoes to enjoy winter weather.
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said free snowshoe rentals have been offered at Swiss Valley Nature Center for a few years now, but they’ve seen a lot more use this year.
“It was kind of late that we got enough snow to utilize them, but now we’ve got good snow depths,” he said. “It’s good to get out, especially with COVID going on. Outdoor recreation is really strong.”
Daniel and Dawn Klein, of Peosta, took their three children — Lauren, 17, Alyssa, 15 and Joel, 11 — to snowshoe for the first time at the nature center Saturday morning before the expected winter storm hit.
“We thought we’d come try it out and see if we would do it again, if it’s easy or hard,” Dawn Klein said as she strapped on her snowshoes, adding that she was surprised to see more modern gear than the wooden snowshoes she had pictured. “It gives us a break from not having much to do because of COVID.”
Preston said the center has 50 pairs of snowshoes that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They’re available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Conservation staff have also led guided snowshoe hikes throughout the winter.
On weekdays and weekends alike, Preston has seen the nature center parking lot completely full as people head out on the trails.
“I worked a Saturday a few weekends ago, and when I came to open up at 10 there was a line out the door of people waiting for snowshoes,” he said. “It’s exciting to see.”
Jennifer Meyer, a Jackson County Conservation naturalist, said 40 pairs of snowshoes are available for rent at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The center also has been doing some snowshoeing events for families to enjoy.
“We’ve had snowshoes for well over 20 years,” Meyer said. “But it seems between beautiful snow conditions and a little bit of cabin fever everyone had this year, people are like, ‘Yes, this is the time, let’s do it.’”
She added that the center also lets people rent ice skates and sleds.
Preston said Swiss Valley Nature Center also has about 30 pairs of cross country skis that can also be rented for free.
He noted that conservation staff outlines specific trails that cross-country skiers can utilize, including the Bluebird or Stream Bottom trails. Those wearing snowshoes should avoid walking through these areas, he said, as they can ruin the skiers’ path.
Instead, he said those in snowshoes are encouraged to stay on trails like the Woodland Ecology Trail, where there’s more room to spread out.
“If people really want to get into snowshoeing, this is a good way to gauge interest,” he said. “After trying it out, people often go out and buy their own snowshoes. It’s a good introduction to it.”