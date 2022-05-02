Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Bellevue, Iowa, we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
An at-home dog treat business is giving a Bellevue teen with a chromosome disorder work experience.
Dey’s Dog Snack Shack was created after Deb Beschen began thinking about the future for Deyonna, her 16-year-old daughter. Deyonna was born with a chromosome disorder called Emanuel syndrome, and she also was diagnosed with autism.
“She said she wanted to work with animals, but we didn’t think it would be a good fit, since she’s not able to walk without a walker and has trouble getting around,” Beschen said. “So we decided to start making dog treats. We’re really hoping it can transition to at least a part-time job, if not a full-time job, for Deyonna.”
Beschen said the business had to be registered with the Iowa Department of Agriculture, and they were able to start baking and delivering dog treats at their Bellevue home around last Christmas.
The treats were also successful at the recent SheShed Fest at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, and Beschen said she hopes to sell at more craft shows in the future.
“(Deyonna) really likes cutting out the cookies the best, I think, and putting them in the package,” Beschen said. “We’re also trying to teach her to mix the dough and work on her fine motor skills with that.”
Delivering treats also helps Deyonna, who is nonverbal and speaks through a communication device, with her social skills, her mother added.
“Deyonna has overcome a lot of obstacles in her whole life,” Beschen said. “She’s medically fragile. She’s really come a long way. She’s just bloomed more than we even thought she would.”