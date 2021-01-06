GALENA, Ill. — Applications now are available for Galena businesses pursuing outdoor dining permits this year.
City Council members last week voted to allow outdoor dining on a portion of Main Street again in 2021 after the practice was introduced last year as businesses faced restrictions on indoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those with permits will be allowed to serve customers in their respective outdoor spaces from May 1 to Oct. 24.
Applications can be downloaded at cityofgalena.org and submitted to Galena City Hall. The permit fee is $150.