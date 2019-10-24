Local law enforcement agencies will participate in the national Drug Take Back Day this weekend.
The event, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, allows area residents to disposed of unwanted and unused medications. A primary goal of the effort is getting unused opioids off the streets.
This year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency will begin accepting vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations. However, the DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries.
Local drop-off sites include:
IOWA
- Sam’s Club, 4400 Asbury Road, Dubuque.
- Elkader Opera House, 207 N. Main St., Elkader.
- Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 304 E. Delaware St., Manchester.
- McGregor Public Library, 334 Main St., McGregor.
- Maquoketa Police Department,
- 102 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa.
WISCONSIN
- Dickeyville Police Department,
- 500 East Ave., Dickeyville.
- Platteville Police Department,
- 165 N. Fourth St., Platteville.
- Walmart, 1800 Progressive Parkway, Platteville .
- Lancaster Police Department,
- 222 S. Madison St., Lancaster.
- Fennimore Police Department,
- 860 Lincoln Ave., Fennimore.
Full list of sites: https://bit.ly/2W72Zta.