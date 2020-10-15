DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dwier Brown already has a lasting bond with Dyersville, having played Kevin Costner's father in "Field of Dreams."
The actor is establishing another connection with the city.
Brown and development partner David Feigin are buying the iconic Tegeler Dairy building at the corner of Third Avenue Southeast and Second Street Southeast, according to an announcement this morning from Dyersville Economic Development Corp. They intend to create three apartments in the structure as well as "commercial and riverfront space to lease."
Local officials have said the structure was built in the late 1800s and has sat empty since the 1990s. Work on it is scheduled to begin yet this fall.
In June, the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded a $100,000 grant toward the building's restoration.