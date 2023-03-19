While March in the Midwest still offers a chance for wintry weather, spring is just around the corner in the tri-state area, bringing with it plenty of opportunities to head outdoors.
The area is home to a vast array of parks and natural areas, including the more well-known locales such as Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Mines of Spain State Recreation Area near Dubuque, but there are also plenty of natural areas to explore that are off the beaten path.
As the area readies to mark the first day of spring on Monday, March 20, here are five lesser-known parks in the tri-state area conservation officials recommend checking out as the weather warms up.
Recommended for you
John Deere Marsh
Location: 18882 Riverside Road, Dubuque
Hours: Sunrise to sunset daily
The marsh, located behind the John Deere Dubuque Works plant, attracts a wide variety of water birds, according to Nicholas Banwarth, natural resource technician with Dubuque County Conservation.
“It’s a really neat place to go right now to see the waterfowl migrating back north,” he said, noting that species such as Canada geese and sandhill cranes stop by the marsh. “There’s a trail that goes straight out and gets you right out to the channel of the Mississippi River.”
The land is owned by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Dubuque County Conservation assists with the management of the property. A small boat ramp is available for canoes, kayaks and similar small watercraft to access the Mississippi River.
Banwarth said visitors can access the park off Peru Road, and a large parking lot is located on Riverside Road.
Bankston Park
Location: 17826 Bankston Park Road, Holy Cross, Iowa
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily
The 140-acre woodland includes both a grassy meadow with a stream and tree-lined hillsides, which Banwarth said soon will feature a vast array of spring wildflowers.
“The big thing that’s going to be popping up before terribly long is what we call spring ephemerals, which bloom for just a couple of days on our forest floors,” he said.
Examples of spring ephemerals in Bankston Park include bloodroot, yellow trout lily, hepatica, wild geranium, Virginia waterleaf and Dutchman’s breeches — fragrant white flowers shaped like a small pair of pantaloons.
The area also features trout fishing access and a small campground. Banwarth noted that public hunting is allowed in the park.
Prairie Creek Recreation Area
Location: 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa, Iowa
Hours: Sunrise to sunset daily
The 273-acre natural area is one of Jackson County Conservation’s newest natural areas, acquired in 2014, according to naturalist Tony Vorwald.
The site has a developed system of more than five miles of mowed hiking trails, a large fishing pond and access to Prairie Creek. It also is easily accessible for families, offering a pavilion with picnic tables and restrooms that is available for reservations.
The area often is used for Jackson County Conservation’s educational programming, as well.
“It’s a cool mixture of wooded hills and prairie restoration, as well as some leased cropland that remains,” Vorwald said. “You can get in quite the hike there if you want to … and the spring wildflowers are about to start coming up in the woods.”
Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges
Location: 9532 E. Twin Bridges Road, Warren, Ill.
Hours: Dawn to dusk daily
Although Rutherford Refuge is only about 24 acres in size, Jim Johannsen, director of land conservation at Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, described the natural area as “small but mighty and very biodiverse.”
“It’s a great place to go to see wildflowers and has a very nice mosaic of woods and prairies and wetlands and streams,” he said.
JDCF purchased the land from the descendants of the late John and Barbara Rutherford in 2020. John Rutherford was a founding board member of the foundation.
Johannsen noted that Rutherford Refuge has been designated a nature preserve by Illinois Nature Preserves Commission, the only natural area owned by JDCF to receive such an honor.
The natural area includes a small parking area, along with mowed trails that lead visitors along a sedge meadow and offer a look at rare native plants and oak trees.
Schurmeier Teaching Forest
Location: 147 E. Reusch Road, Elizabeth, Ill.
Hours: Dawn to dusk daily
Visitors to Schurmeier Teaching Forest can pick up a free tree identification booklet at the kiosk at the forest’s entrance, which corresponds to signage along the trail for a self-guided tour of the wooded property. The park’s ravines also include old-growth timber, and a picnic shelter is available for family gatherings.
Johannsen said the hillsides will be a perfect place to spot spring ephemerals as the weather begins to warm.
“Starting in a couple weeks through probably Mother’s Day or the second weekend in May, there will be something in bloom almost the entire time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.