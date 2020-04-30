New figures show the extent to which people are flocking to Dubuque County recreation areas, as their popularity surges while other offerings are limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local, state and national health officials have touted outdoor recreation as a way to get out of the house and exercise while still following social-distancing guidelines.
“I was out and about yesterday, and almost every parking lot was near or at capacity,” said Dubuque County Conservation Board Director Brian Preston on Tuesday. “Whitewater Canyon (Wildlife Area) had a full parking lot.”
There, the department has placed vehicle counters to get an idea of usage during this time. Preston reported to the county Board of Supervisors that 500 vehicles had arrived at Whitewater Canyon in one week.
That was about four times the normal rate for this time of year, he said.
And, in one weekend, 150 people purchased trail passes for Heritage Trail.
“That is five times what we do in a typical weekend,” Preston said.
That trend also is evident in Delaware County, Iowa.
“There are quite a few families on the weekends and still a lot of fishermen,” said John Von Talge, an employee at Backbone State Park.
At Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque, Park Ranger Jason Gilmore said the growing crowds have not been limited to just the weekends.
“Trails have been extremely busy, a lot more than normal, especially during the week,” he said.
Dubuque County Conservation closed public toilet facilities and shelters amid the pandemic.
“Toilets are closed, but pit latrines are open, cleaned regularly daily and stocked with hand sanitizer,” he said. “The use was so heavy that if we don’t provide some sort of restroom facilities, we’re going to have other problems.”
But all of the local recreation officials interviewed for this story said those enjoying the outdoors have been following the guidance from health officials.
“Park rangers are out patrolling, especially on the nice days, to make sure people are recognizing social distancing,” Preston said. “There will be groups of people who live together, maybe, but otherwise, it has worked well.”
Gilmore offered some simple tips to avoid overcrowding at trailheads.
“If you see a trailhead is extremely busy, we have 12 miles of trail,” he said. “Go to another trail that’s less busy.”
Preston said Dubuque County parks also have opened up for camping by essential workers but not for recreational camping.
Even those essential workers have to submit a permit application that is considered by Preston before they are approved.