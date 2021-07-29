The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Two additional related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, bringing the toll, so far, to 215. One additional related death each was reported in Clayton and Jackson counties in Iowa, for a total of 58 and 43, respectively.
- Thirty-two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County from July 21 to Wednesday, when the State of Iowa provided its weekly data update. Also in that time period, 16 new cases were reported in Delaware County, two were reported in Clayton County and one each was reported in Jackson and Jones counties.
- Since Saturday, six additional cases were reported in Iowa County, Wis., and three additional cases were reported in Lafayette County, Wis. Two additional cases each were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., and in Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
- A Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, in the Grand Ballroom at the Dubuque County Fair. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Officials at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque announced that individuals who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their facility can receive $25 DoorDash gift cards.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin all had a moderate level of community transmission. Jones County, Iowa, had a low level of transmission.
- State of Iowa officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 378,831 residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 2,158 from a week earlier. Thirteen additional deaths were reported, for a total of 6,183.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,561,042 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 58.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 2,537 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 619,040. The state’s related deaths increased by 35 to 7,433.
- As of Wednesday, 3,003,905 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 60.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 7,643 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday, for a total of 1,415,572. The related death toll increased by 19 during that time to 23,420.
- As of Wednesday, 6,097,996 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated — 56.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.