Authorities said a Dubuque County Jail inmate threw urine at a deputy, hitting him in the face.
Dorien D. Lemon, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the jail on a felony charge of assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions.
Court documents state that, at about 8 p.m. Saturday, Lemon threatened to “throw urine at the next staff member that came into the cellblock.”
At about 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s department Deputy Joe Simpson entered the cellblock to talk to Lemon, who is being held on charges that include domestic assault with injury, domestic assault impeding airflow with injury, providing false identification information, voluntary absence from custody, a sex-offender-registry violation and tampering with a witness.
“During the conversation, Dorien Lemon threw a cup of fluid that he claimed was urine on Deputy Simpson, hitting him on the left side of the face,” documents state.