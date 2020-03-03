Deere & Co. on Monday announced a coming leadership change.
Samuel R. Allen is retiring May 1 from his position as chairman of the company’s board of directors, according to a press release.
John C. May, the company’s CEO, has been elected by the board to replace Allen.
Allen has been board chairman since 2010 and served as the company’s CEO from 2009 to 2019. May was named to the position in November.
Allen joined Deere as an industrial engineer in 1975 after graduating from Purdue University. In 2001, Allen joined the company’s senior management team as senior vice president for human resources and industrial relations. Two years later, he was named president of financial services, power systems and human resources.
Allen became president of Deere’s construction and forestry and power systems businesses in 2005. He was elected president and chief operating officer and a member of the board of directors in June 2009.
May joined Deere in 1997 and became part of the senior management team in 2012 as president, agricultural solutions and chief information officer.
He formerly served as factory manager of John Deere Dubuque Works.