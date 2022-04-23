The Iowa Department of Public Health has changed requirements for the grants to counties for public health services, which requires the Dubuque County Health Department to rethink its operations.
Each year, county health departments receive the state’s Local Public Health Services grant to pay for a variety of services. In Dubuque County, that grant is subcontracted to UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association.
Historically, most of that grant has been used for direct care, especially home health care. The rest has been used for community education and other preventative programs.
The IDPH’s change will reverse that, directing exponentially more of the grant to community programs, rather than direct care.
During a presentation this week to the county Board of Health, IDPH Regional Community Health Consultant Becky Nowachek discussed the changes.
“The current spotlight on public health has created the opportunity to do more in our communities, building our public health system,” she said.
Beginning July 1, county departments must use at least 25% of their grant allotment for what the IDPH is calling “population-based” health — promoting healthy living, strengthening public health infrastructure and determining gaps in services. That requirement will grow steadily.
“As we move further down in years, we’re going to expect more to be spent on population health,” Nowachek said. “What we want to see is how our dollars are being used to reach the whole population. Right now, we have a very small percentage of people who are actually receiving services of these funds.”
Given how much time the VNA spends on home health care via the grant, Dubuque County Board of Health Chairwoman Sandra Larson was concerned.
“Certainly with the aging population, the need for home health care is going to increase,” she said.
Nowachek said her agency expects departments to seek out other funding for the home care.
VNA Administrator Stacey Killian said the transition time should give her team the years it needs to adapt.
“At this point, we’re lucky that we’re still able to continue with those direct services,” she said. “As years go on, all of this (new) health promotion will give us the opportunity to look for additional funding sources or looking to see if the need is still there, if that’s a gap we still need to cover.”
Many of the “population health” duties the grant now will require mirror services included in a county health department proposal to expand office staff. Interim Health Department Director Samantha Kloft said the state’s changes did not change the department’s proposal.