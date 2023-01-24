A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 30 days in jail for severely injuring his girlfriend with a flashlight.

John I. McFarland Jr., 39, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault causing serious injury and domestic assault. McFarland initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury and domestic assault with a weapon but pleaded to the lesser-included charges.

