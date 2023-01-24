A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 30 days in jail for severely injuring his girlfriend with a flashlight.
John I. McFarland Jr., 39, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault causing serious injury and domestic assault. McFarland initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury and domestic assault with a weapon but pleaded to the lesser-included charges.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of child endangerment were dismissed. McFarland must serve two to five years of probation after his jail term, according to a sentencing order from Judge Michael Shubatt.
Court documents state that McFarland assaulted Tiffany J. Spark, 35, at their residence on Oct. 17.
Spark told police that McFarland “grabbed Spark by the shoulder and was yelling at her and shaking her,” documents state.
Spark ran into the basement and then the garage, where McFarland followed her. Spark tried to hug McFarland and apologize, but he punched her in the face while holding a metal flashlight, documents state.
Spark sustained a “severe laceration” and a black eye, documents state. The wound required 48 stiches.
A roommate told police that Spark’s two children were present at the time of the assault.
When questioned by police, McFarland said he “raised his hand to strike Spark away and didn’t realize he had the flashlight in his hand,” documents state.