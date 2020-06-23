PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. --After their mission trip to Florida was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, 28 high school and college students instead will perform community service in Prairie du Chien.
The youth, who are members of Holy Family Parish’s J-Walkers, will be working this week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday, June 25, according to group leader Mary Stoeffler.
This week, they will remove cement from the St. Germain dit Gauthier House; perform landscaping at Prairie Catholic School, staining at a city playground and painting at Fort Crawford Museum; and clean debris from a local beach and Prairie du Chien Country Club, she said. In past years, the students traveled to Florida and Texas to clean in areas devastated by hurricanes or other natural disasters.