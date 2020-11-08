While the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday, the Telegraph Herald coverage area went the other direction.
As has been reported, Republican President Donald Trump took nine of the 10 counties in the TH coverage area for the second consecutive election — Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford, Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. And in each of those nine, he garnered a higher percentage of votes this year than in 2016. He even slightly increased his percentage in Iowa County, Wis., the one local county that he did not win.
Reached by the TH, Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College, shared a few thoughts on the president’s strong performance in the area.
“While Iowans tend to be pragmatic in many things, they are also more likely to be a more conservative audience for some of these cultural issues,” he said. “On policing or on American history, there is a segment, especially in the rural counties, that saw increases in both support and turnout for the president. I don’t know if it’s a connection with him or a desire to push back against forces from the other side.”
Races at all other levels saw a Republican surge, too — especially elsewhere at the federal level, with Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, beating U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, winning Dubuque County after losing there in 2014.
Budzisz was not surprised by that.
“They were smart (and) had positioned themselves pretty well to navigate the national and Iowa-based issues,” he said. “Sen. Ernst proved that she was pretty good at retail politics and being seen, in a tough time. Hinson, more than others, straddled this line between supporting the president publicly and focusing on meat-and-potatoes things in the district. She seemed to avoid all the daily Twitter fights.”
What he was surprised by was the number of votes in those races.
Traditionally, he explains, elections see a phenomenon known as “roll-off,” where the top of a party’s ticket receives more votes than all those lower.
“Congress will be a little less, then state is lower, county (even) lower, then you get to all of those judges and..”
And Trump did garner more votes locally than Ernst or Hinson.
But, in five local Iowa counties, Hinson — in her first run for the federal level — received more votes than Ernst.
“That is baffling,” Budzisz said.
Hinson received 261 more votes than Ernst in Clayton County, 211 more in Delaware County, 1,172 more in Dubuque County, 765 more in Jackson County and 252 more in Jones County.
Budzisz’s only guess was that it might have been tied to reverberations of a growing anti-Washington, D.C. sentiment — under which Trump will never be seen as establishment and Hinson would be new to the nation’s capital, but Ernst has been there for long enough to count, despite having served just one, six-year term.
KOELKER NAMED TO LEADERSHIP POSITION
Iowa Senate Republicans on Friday selected a local lawmaker to its leadership team.
Carrie Koelker, of Dyersville, was named one of four assistant majority leaders.
“It was an honor to be elected by my colleagues to the Republican Senate Leadership team as an assistant majority leader,” she wrote in a Facebook post about the appointment. “Together, we can get great things done for Iowa!”
Koelker has served in the Senate since 2019. She also is the longtime executive director of Eastern Iowa Tourism Association.
Senate Republicans re-elected Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, as majority leader, while Jake Chapman, R-Adel, will serve as president of the Senate. The Senate’s president pro tempore is Brad Zaun, of Urbandale, while the majority whip is Amy Sinclair, of Allerton. The other assistant majority leaders are Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire; Mark Lofgren, of Muscatine; and Zach Whiting, of Spirit Lake.
Tri-state delegation urges upgrades
Members of the area’s congressional delegations recently joined a bipartisan, bicameral letter to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use
$4.5 million earmarked for the long-stalled Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program in fiscal year 2021.
The NESP program has been in the works for 20 years and will, if ever fully funded and implemented, include constructing five new, 1,200-foot-long locks on the Mississippi River — all south of Bellevue, Iowa. This would cut stall times for barges moving north and south on the river. The program would also include environmental improvements to mitigate changes in navigation, including projects planned for the tri-state region.
But the 2010 ban on congressional earmarks caused a snag for the program. This spring, though, Congress approved $4.5 million for pre-construction design of program elements. Now, it’s in the hands of the Army Corps.
“We urge the Corps to move forward with a new construction start for NESP in the FY21 Work Plan,” the letter states. “We thank you for your time and consideration of this important request.”
The letter — led by Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, of Illinois, and Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, of Missouri — was signed as well by U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D- Iowa, and Ron Kind, D-Wis. All told, more than 50 lawmakers from the Upper Midwest signed the letter.