BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue officials and community members on Monday night again discussed the future of the city’s municipal pool, with citizens presenting ideas for how it could open this summer although the city has not budgeted for it.
The citizens’ group Friends of the Bellevue Pool met with the City Council regarding the Cole Park pool, which the council previously voted to keep closed in 2022 following an April 2021 agreement with Off Shore Hotel & Resort. The city committed financial assistance and an annual fee to Off Shore in return for lower admission fees at the resort’s pool for city residents.
The Friends of the Bellevue Pool wants to keep open the Cole Park facility and develop a new pool there, which would be funded through grant funding, a capital campaign and a bond referendum.
Pool group member Mark Mueller said a new facility could cost $3 million to $4 million, depending on the amenities included and the cost of materials at construction time.
“We know that this will take years. We know it will take a lot of revisions … but we still think that it’s possible,” he said.
Mayor Roger Michels reminded attendees that the city has not budgeted to open the pool this summer, due to the $30,000 annual fee it committed to Off Shore for the use of its pool.
To lessen the cost of opening the pool this summer, citizens proposed using community volunteers for jobs such as cleanup and maintenance, as well as potentially reducing hours of operation to ease staffing concerns.
“We think there’s plenty of people out there that would be willing to help and maybe even some on a lifeguard basis or a manager basis,” said John Kieffer, noting that such individuals would need to receive proper training.
Steve Engelman, the city’s longtime certified pool operator, retired in December, and the city did not budget for a replacement. Mueller said Engelman is willing to assist with efforts to reopen and maintain the pool “for a short period of time” and help to train a replacement.
The group’s concerns with the use of Off Shore as the city’s pool include difficulty of access, as the resort is located on the edge of town, as well as increased admission fees.
City residents will pay $6 for daily admission to Off Shore’s pool, rather than Off Shore’s normal rate of $15. Residents also can purchase an individual season pass for $95 and a family pass for $275.
Property owners residing within five miles of city limits also will receive discounted rates, paying $10 for daily admission, $125 for an individual season pass and $325 for a family pass.
At the Cole Park pool, daily admission for city residents is $2.50 for children and $3.50 for adults, with children 4 and younger admitted for free. An individual season pass is $40, and a family season pass is $80.
Council and community members agreed that the city’s pool prices had not substantially increased in years and that, if it were to reopen, a fee hike might be necessary.
“I don’t think people would be taken aback if there was some adjustment to those prices, if we were given the opportunity to open (the Cole Park pool) back up, to try to ease some of the strain on the city,” Mueller said.
Michels and Council Member Tom Roth emphasized their belief that the city made a commitment to Off Shore and should try the agreement for a year before making any changes.
“We haven’t even had the chance to try it, and now we’re going to undo it?” asked Tom Roth. “I personally don’t think that’s right.”
City Council Member Tim Roth said that if the city were to consider reopening the Cole Park pool, city officials would need to meet with Off Shore officials to discuss how the agreement would shift.
As long as Off Shore follows the terms of the agreement, which include providing the discounted rate to city residents and offering swimming lessons, the city must pay Off Shore $30,000 annually for the length of the contract, which is 20 years.
However, City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the resort and city potentially could come to a mutual agreement to dissolve parts of the contract.