DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said a woman crashed into a power pole early Friday afternoon in Darlington.
Bette J. Hanson, 77, of Argyle, was traveling on Wisconsin 81 at about 12:50 p.m. Friday when she lost control of her vehicle, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Hanson’s vehicle entered a ditch and struck a power pole, the release stated. The release also says injuries were reported, but does not provide more details. Hanson is the only person named in the release.
Hanson was cited with failure to maintain control.