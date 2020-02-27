A local entrepreneur and volunteer has received an award presented to local public school graduates for outstanding achievements.
Susan Farber is the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award from the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, according to a press release from the organization.
Born and raised in Dubuque, Farber was the second out of four generations of her family to be educated in the Dubuque Community School District, according to the release. She attended Bryant Elementary, Washington Junior High and Dubuque Senior High schools.
After a career in high tech, Farber returned to Dubuque in 2003. She rehabbed vintage brownstones in Cable Car Square and founded Magoo’s Pizza with her husband Bernie Saks.
Farber will be honored at the foundation’s annual luncheon, held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31, at the Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Individual tickets are $100 and are available at dbqfoundation.org/fdps2020.
Proceeds support Dubuque Community School District programs and projects that aren’t covered by the district’s budget.