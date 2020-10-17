Question: Why are the light poles on the Mississippi Riverwalk by the Grand Harbor (Resort and Waterpark) painted a different color than the light poles on the railroad side of the Ice Harbor?
Answer: In the early 2000s, the Port of Dubuque Master Plan was created and outlined design standards for all public use spaces throughout the port, wrote Assistant City Engineer Robert Schiesl in an email. While they do not have to be identical, pieces lining the Mississippi Riverwalk have to be in coordinating colors.
“The established design standards called for all elements incorporated along the Riverwalk, such as lighting, fence and handrails, benches, trash and recycling receptacles, and shade structures to all have a common green and blue color scheme,” Schiesl said in the email.
The Mississippi Riverwalk route with elements fitting this color scheme goes from the Alliant Energy Amphitheater to the River’s Edge Plaza, lines the north side of the Ice Harbor, runs around National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and ends at the Willian M. Black dredge boat.
Schiesl noted that elements such as light poles, benches and receptacles that are in the Port of Dubuque but not along the Mississippi Riverwalk are all black.