Ken Kiss had just started to count a handful of house finches that had flown up to an elevated bird feeder, when the birds suddenly took flight, scattering into the sky.
A big blue jay took the place of the smaller finches and began pecking at food.
“I’d say (the pecking order) goes by size,” said Kiss, president of the Dubuque Audubon Society.
Kiss then grabbed a pair of binoculars and trained them on a bird that had just swooped onto the snowy ground.
“Is that a chipping sparrow? No, it’s a tree sparrow,” he said.
Kiss scribbled a notation in a small notebook. He was sitting in a bird-observation room Sunday at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, participating in the Audubon society’s annual Christmas bird count event. Kiss sat behind specially screened windows. Outside, birds who couldn’t see into the room were taking turns swarming a half-dozen bird feeders on posts.
“The goal is to see as many species as we can,” Kiss said. “I just have fun watching birds and feeding them.”
Sitting in the room, Kiss noted the presence of black-capped chickadees, a downy woodpecker, a couple of mourning doves, four cardinals, a tufted titmouse and the two blue jays that dominated the feeders when they took their turns.
About 12 birdwatching local residents participated in the count, splitting up to watch birds for a half day to a full day in designated areas within a 15-mile radius of Dubuque. Kiss counted birds in the area of the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
“I start at the bird feeders,” he said. “I filled up the feeders this morning. Then, I will walk up by the (Julien Dubuque) monument. When I’m by the river, I can see some geese and eagles. Sometimes, I walk along the Catfish Creek trail. Today, I’m not going to go as far as Horseshoe Bluff, but I will probably walk to the pond there.”
The National Audubon Society has held a Christmas bird count event for 122 years. It is held across the country by local groups between Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 5.
“We’ve been doing ours since the 1970s,” said Charlie Winterwood, the count coordinator for the Dubuque society.
Winterwood counted birds in the area of Dubuque Regional Airport. He will then collect the counts of the other Dubuque participants, take about a week to tabulate the numbers, and then forward the information to the national society.
“They collect it and publish it,” Winterwood said. “They look for trends.”
Kiss has participated in the Dubuque count for about four years, hiking and driving and counting birds along the way.
“When I’m going (counting) in the country, I have a hard time catching the birds along the side of the road, because they take off when I’m driving,” he said.
The birds can be tough to count while hiking, too.
“It’s tough to be in the same area as the birds some times,” Kiss said.
Last year’s local count resulted in participants spotting 60 different bird species.
“Sometimes we see some unusual species,” Kiss said. “For me, once I saw a long-eared owl. They migrate here in the winter. The other (rare one to see) is the rough-legged hawk. They like to fly low along the ground. They fly maybe 10 feet above the ground and they’re able to hover.”