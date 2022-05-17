GALENA, Ill. -- A local county’s government website is changing domains.

Jo Daviess County’s website and email soon will transfer to the .gov domain, according to a press release.

It states that the switch will increase the county’s cybersecurity and the credibility of its online presence.

The .gov domain is made available exclusively to government agencies and publicly controlled agencies by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The new domain name is jodaviesscountyil.gov. The county expects to complete the transition from jodaviess.org by June 17.

When the change takes place, the jodaviess.org domain will continue to work and redirect users to the new jodaviesscountyil.gov website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.