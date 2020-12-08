EPWORTH, Iowa — A free community Christmas dinner hosted at Western Dubuque High School will return for a third year, with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School staff, in partnership with Resources Unite, will host the Bobcat Community Christmas from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Dinner will be available by curbside pick-up or delivery. The event also includes a children’s gift and holiday music. The event is open to the public.
RSVP by Friday, Dec. 11, by calling 563-876-3442, ext. 3081, or by emailing Alivia.Ploessl@wdbqschools.org.