Question: Why is the new Southwest Arterial speed limit 55 mph instead of 65 mph, as are similar divided four-lane highways?
Answer: Though some divided highways in Iowa do have higher speed limits, the Southwest Arterial was engineered specifically to be a 55 mph roadway.
Sam Shea, a transportation planner at the Iowa Department of Transportation, said the arterial links U.S. 20 and U.S. 61, both of which have a speed limit of 55 mph at their Southwest Arterial interchanges.
“There are a couple of reasons, but the most substantial is that we designed it that way,” Shea said.
A 65 mph roadway has longer, more gradual curves than a roadway with a lower speed limit.
“Dubuque, of course, has a lot of hills and curves,” Shea said.
To have designed a faster road, the department would have needed more land.
“It was a matter of right-of-way,” Shea said. “We would have had to buy significantly more right-of-way.”
Speed limits sometimes are changed after speed studies.
“We are talking about doing a speed study next year,” Shea said.
Question: With the proliferation of food trucks locally, who inspects those? How do inspections compare to those for established restaurants? Do you need to have a permit to run a food truck in Dubuque?
Answer: Much like brick and mortar restaurants, food trucks are required to apply for a food license and undergo regular inspections.
“The inspections are largely the same,” City of Dubuque environmental sanitarian Tim Link said. “Most all mobile food units are inspected on an annual basis.”
The City of Dubuque Health Services Department contracts with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to inspect and license food establishments such as restaurants, food trucks, grocery stores and bakeries.
Link said inspectors make sure to visit when the food truck is operating.
Mobile food vendors and traditional restaurants can apply for a food license with the same document, Link said, though food trucks must fill out an additional page sharing information such as their vehicle identification number.
Under state guidelines, mobile food vendors have to meet certain water and wastewater standards because they do not have on-site connections to water systems.
“They are limited on how many days they can operate at a site — three days — because of the limited water supply,” Link said. “They need to drop wastewater and replenish water.”