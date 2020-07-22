A Dubuque performance by a country music a cappella group has been rescheduled.
Home Free will perform on March 17 at Five Flags Center, according to a press release. The show had been scheduled for Aug. 13, but its postponement was announced last March.
The release states that tickets purchased for the August show will be honored in March 2021.
“Customers who are unable to attend the new date can request refunds at their original point of purchase beginning today,” according to the release. Refunds will be available through Aug. 16.
Home Free features vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance and Adam Rupp. The group won the fourth season of NBC-TV’s “The Sing Off” in 2013.