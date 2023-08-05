The city of Dubuque has introduced its next public works director.
On Oct. 20, Arielle Swift will officially succeed current Public Works Director John Klostermann, who has held the position since 2017 and will be retiring.
Swift has been the city’s assistant public works director since 2019 and, speaking with the Telegraph Herald on Friday, said she is now ready to lead the department.
“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that I was given by John when I was hired to be the assistant public works director, and I know I have really big shoes to fill” she said.
Swift began her career working as an information systems technician for the U.S. Navy from 2009 to 2013 before coming to work for the city as an intern.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and has a master’s degree in business analytics.
Prior to her move to public works, Swift worked in the city’s Budget and Finance Department as an accountant. As assistant public works director, she has worked on efforts to increase efficiencies and processes in the department, including the development of the city’s new automated trash-collection system.
“I see my role as supporting the crews that take care of the community,” she said. “The more that we can automate and increase safety, the better.”
Swift said the Public Works Department will continue to face challenges with attracting workforce, particularly as climate change brings on warmer summers.
As director, she hopes to continue improving operations and developing a workforce culture that will make the department attractive for prospective employees.
“We want to improve the culture around it so people want to come and work for us instead of a private contractor,” Swift said.
Now facing the last few months of a 48-year career at the Public Works Department, Klostermann said he has appreciated his time working for the city.
“I started out as a laborer, and I was really taught in all areas of public works,” he said. “The city has been great for me and my family.”
Klostermann said he feels he can enter retirement with the knowledge that Swift will continue the department’s forward trajectory.
“She’s going to bring new and fresh ideas,” Klostermann said. “I feel that I’ll be leaving the department in good hands.”
